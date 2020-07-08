NN12

>

News

>

Local News Inaugural meeting of Northants Covid-19 oversight and engagement board Author: Liam Beasley Published: 8th July 2020 15:00 Cllr Ian Morris, Chairman of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Oversight and Engagement Board, said: “The Board is an absolutely vital part of the wider prevention and outbreak control plan for the county to ensure that the right political oversight is given on how we engage with people about the pandemic. Cllr Ian Morris, Chairman of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Oversight and Engagement Board, said: “The Board is an absolutely vital part of the wider prevention and outbreak control plan for the county to ensure that the right political oversight is given on how we engage with people about the pandemic.



The inaugural meeting of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Oversight and Engagement Board was held this morning – offering cross-party political oversight and representation from relevant public bodies on the delivery of the Outbreak Prevention and Control Plan for the county.



The Board has been established to foster positive engagement on the Covid-19 pandemic and how the county can work together to prevent an outbreak and also respond effectively in the event of localised spike in cases.



The session discussed and approved the prevention and control plan and how communication and engagement could take place.



Terms of Reference for the Board were discussed at the meeting and these will be reviewed and amended and taken to the next Board. The new terms would agree to a format for the meeting that would include a public facing element at the start, then a private section followed with communications on agreed messages.



It is intended that the Board would convene monthly with the flexibility to meet on an ad-hoc basis if required.



Cllr Ian Morris, Chairman of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Oversight and Engagement Board, said: “The Board is an absolutely vital part of the wider prevention and outbreak control plan for the county to ensure that the right political oversight is given on how we engage with people about the pandemic.



“Our intention is to communicate any messages needed to prevent outbreaks occurring, while ensuring that they are set in the right context.



“The Terms of Reference of the Board are being established and once in place we can then move forward and meet regularly to discuss one of the major issues of our time.



“While there is no statutory requirement to hold the session in public it is recognised that in the interests of transparency and the nature of the board to engage with people, there is an advantage to having part of the session in public.



“The cross-party support on the Board gives me confidence that we are applying the right political rigour in overseeing this very important piece of work for the county.” The inaugural meeting of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Oversight and Engagement Board was held this morning – offering cross-party political oversight and representation from relevant public bodies on the delivery of the Outbreak Prevention and Control Plan for the county.The Board has been established to foster positive engagement on the Covid-19 pandemic and how the county can work together to prevent an outbreak and also respond effectively in the event of localised spike in cases.The session discussed and approved the prevention and control plan and how communication and engagement could take place.Terms of Reference for the Board were discussed at the meeting and these will be reviewed and amended and taken to the next Board. The new terms would agree to a format for the meeting that would include a public facing element at the start, then a private section followed with communications on agreed messages.It is intended that the Board would convene monthly with the flexibility to meet on an ad-hoc basis if required.Cllr Ian Morris, Chairman of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Oversight and Engagement Board, said: “The Board is an absolutely vital part of the wider prevention and outbreak control plan for the county to ensure that the right political oversight is given on how we engage with people about the pandemic.“Our intention is to communicate any messages needed to prevent outbreaks occurring, while ensuring that they are set in the right context.“The Terms of Reference of the Board are being established and once in place we can then move forward and meet regularly to discuss one of the major issues of our time.“While there is no statutory requirement to hold the session in public it is recognised that in the interests of transparency and the nature of the board to engage with people, there is an advantage to having part of the session in public.“The cross-party support on the Board gives me confidence that we are applying the right political rigour in overseeing this very important piece of work for the county.” Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.