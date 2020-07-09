Public asked to comply with guidance on the wearing of face coverings

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 9th July 2020 10:19

Face coverings may provide protection to other people that you come into contact with, especially if you are infected but have not developed symptoms. Face coverings may provide protection to other people that you come into contact with, especially if you are infected but have not developed symptoms.

As restrictions ease and more businesses and amenities open up across Northamptonshire, Public Health Officials are urging the public to comply with the guidance on the wearing of face coverings.

Face coverings may provide protection to other people that you come into contact with, especially if you are infected but have not developed symptoms.

Coronavirus is spread when droplets are sprayed into the air when infected people talk, cough or sneeze. Those droplets can then fall on surfaces. Homemade cloth face coverings can help reduce the spread from people who are contagious but have no symptoms or are yet to develop symptoms. This is called asymptomatic transmission.

In England, on June 15th the wearing of face coverings became mandatory on public transport. The public have since been advised to wear face coverings when attending healthcare settings such as GP surgeries and hospitals either as a visitor or outpatient.

Face coverings should also be worn in enclosed public spaces where maintaining two-metre social distancing isn’t possible. This is most relevant for short periods indoors and in crowded areas.

Northamptonshire GP Dr Joanne Watt said: “Reducing the risk of transmission of the virus remains a priority and is the responsibility of each and every one of us. The wearing of face coverings is an essential part of the new normal that we now must all adapt to. Public transport, enclosed spaces and healthcare settings are areas where the virus can spread more easily or increase the risk to key workers, therefore, I would urge everyone to use face coverings to protect those around them.

“You can make face-coverings at home. The key when wearing a face covering is that should cover both your mouth and nose. It is important to use face coverings properly and to wash your hands before putting them on and taking them off.”

Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of / change in sense of smell or taste) should immediately self- isolate with their household and visit nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119 to find out how they can get tested.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted.

People who have had close recent contact with someone with coronavirus must then self-isolate for 14 days, if they are advised to do so by the NHS test and trace service, to help contain the spread of infection.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.