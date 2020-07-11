Racing Point disappointed with Styrian qualifying

Author: Will Hings Published: 11th July 2020 17:22

2020 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying report form Silverstone based F1 Racing Point.



Lance Stroll

“We were competitive throughout Q1 and Q2, but we lost some grip at the crucial moment in Q2 and just missed out on making Q3. We need to look into the causes of that overnight and we’ll make sure we come back stronger tomorrow in the race. We know we have a good car in dry conditions, so we can aim to make up places tomorrow and achieve our goal of scoring points.”

Sergio Perez

“It’s a big shame to qualify P17 because we have shown that we have good potential this weekend. It was difficult to get the wet tyre up to temperature, but I was on for a good lap at the end of Q1 until the red flag stopped me improving. We’ll go away and learn from this, analyse the data and hopefully understand why we couldn’t maximise our potential today. It’s always challenging to make up places, but we have a good car underneath us and we’ve shown in the past that we can bounce back. Tomorrow is a new day and the target will be to score points.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal

“Ultimately a disappointing session when you consider the pace we have shown in the dry yesterday. Both drivers were not totally comfortable in these very wet conditions and that's something we need to understand. It’s the first occasion to run in the wet this year and it was a big learning experience for everybody. Sergio felt he couldn’t get enough temperature in the tyres early in the session and his final attempt was ruined by the red flag. Lance was comfortable in Q1 but complained about worse grip in Q2. In the end he was just a tenth shy of making Q3. There’s still plenty to play for tomorrow with dry conditions forecast. We have a quick car and a double points finish is still achievable.”







Lance Stroll

FP3 N/A N/A N/A

Q1 P08 1.19.697 12 Laps

Q2 P13 1.19.645 11 Laps

Q3 - - -



Sergio Perez

FP3 N/A N/A N/A

Q1 P17 1.21.607 12 Laps

Q2 - - -

Q3 - - -



