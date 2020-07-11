NN12

Local News New normal returns for Silverstone Cricket Club Author: John Fowler Published: 14th July 2020 12:18



Considerable work was done by members of the cricket club, the Pavilion Bar and Silverstone Recreational Association to allow Silverstone to host matches on Saturday 11th July and Sunday 12th July for the first time this year.



Saturday 11th July 2020

The first team played Castlethorpe. Dave Williams won the toss and invited Castlethorpe to bat first. Two wickets fell for 21 runs with Josh Shakespeare and Matt Lemon bowling the opening batsmen. Iwan Roberts then got a wicket caught by Williams (27-3). Sean Gardiner and Roberts then shared wickets as Castlethorpe fought back. Their innings finished after 40 overs on 172-8. Roberts was the pick of the bowlers (4-37) well supported by Gardiner (2-24), Shakespeare (1-8) and Matt Lemon (1-31).



The teams had had to bring their own teas and had frequent breaks to sanitise hands and the cricket ball.



Silverstone opened their replay with Ollie Starbuck and Joe Lindsay. The score was 47 before Starbuck was bowled for 28. Joe Lindsay (12) was bowled with the addition of one run. Andrew Key and Sach Patil took the score to 78 when Patil (2) was caught by the wicket keeper. Ben Lambert scored 21 before he skied the ball and was well caught (120-4). Ben Cooper went on the attack and scored a rapid 36 before he was stumped with victory in sight. Lemon hit the winning runs to leave Key on 48 not out.



Silverstone won by 5 wickets.



Sunday 12th July 2020

The second team welcomed Croughton. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. Fergus Moran bowled their opener (22-1) before Croughton took the score to 70 when the other opener was LBW bowled by Callum Jackson. It was 133 when Paul Gazeley ran out the batsmen and Kieran Judd then bowled the new batsmen. Hard hitting saw the score on 213-4 at the close of the innings.



Bruce Benyon (3) and Khush Sidhi (9) opened the reply but both were dismissed with the score on 28. This brought Ian Boddington and Ryan Knight together. The pair had a partnership of over 100 runs before Boddington (50) was stumped. Gwyn Roberts (11) was LBW and Paul Gazeley (2) bowled. With Knight rapidly approaching his hundred, it was Callum Jackson (6 not out) who hit the winning runs. Knight finished 98 not out.



Silverstone won by 5 wickets.



The two matches were a learning process for the teams having to meet the new requirements. There were larger crowds watching each match then were at the test match.





