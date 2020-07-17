NN12

Local News New, outdoor eating event launches in NN Author: Crispin Slee Published: 16th July 2020 10:46



A unique collaboration between local businesses sees the launch of a new outdoor feasting event in Northampton this weekend.



Smoke Street is a joint concept from the teams behind two of town’s coolest eating hang-outs - The Smoke Pit and Bite Street NN.



With the strapline: ‘Meat. Fire. Liquor.’, it will see the chefs from the The Smoke Pit take to the road with their mobile smoker and cooking over fire.



The crew from Bite Street will provide the liquor from their pop-up bar and the event will also feature Saxby’s cider and gin cocktails from Gin and Temple.



Smoke Street will take place outdoors at Duston Mill in line with Government guidance with tables spaced 4m apart and two metre social distancing.



Crispin Slee, who runs Bite Street, said: “Lockdown has been grueling with people trapped at home and businesses suffering.



“Now, it’s time to return to the new normal and Duston Mill is the perfect venue to operate within the Government’s new rules for re-opening.



“There’s loads of room so everything can be spaced out and people can spread out and stay apart. People can even park two metres away from each other.”



He added: “This is a unique collaboration between businesses. It started off with just The Smoke Pit and Bite Street.



“But we want to support other businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic. Saxby’s cider saw sales plummet as pubs shut and Gin and Temple hasn’t been able to re-open because the bar is too small.”



Saxby’s will bring their Cider Hog to this weekend’s Smoke Street, stocked with a full range of their fruit cider and their sparkling session cider - 3 point 9.



Gin and Temple will run a pop-up bar, selling a summer range of gin cocktails, including a Tom Collins, Rhubarb Gin Fizz and Clover Club.



Willen Ice Cream, who make all of their flavours by hand in Milton Keynes, will provide diners with a sweet option.



Smoke Street launches this Friday (July 17, 2020) and runs from 5pm to 10pm on Friday and 1pm to 9pm on Saturday.



The launch weekend menu will feature Korean chicken wings, smoked Brisket, tacos, secret menu small plates and a live-fire roasted spit pig.



Tickets are required for entry and cost £1. They must be pre-booked with one-hour timed arrival slots.



