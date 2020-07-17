Wet conditions improvements for Racing Point

Author: Will Hings Published: 17th July 2020 18:28

2020 Hungarian Grand Prix Friday Report from Silverstone based F1 Racing Point

Sergio Perez

“Today was a good opportunity to prove that we had found improvements in wet conditions compared to Austria. That gives me confidence for tomorrow - regardless of the conditions. I think we can target a place in Q3 and build from there. Everyone was on different programmes today and there was only the one practice session in ideal conditions, but I think we've made a good step in further understanding our car.”



Lance Stroll

“The car felt good and we hit the ground running today. It was a shame there was rain this afternoon, but we worked to improve our understanding of the car in the wet. I think we've made a good step in those conditions compared to last weekend, which is a positive. There's the potential for mixed conditions this weekend and the important thing is that we look strong in the dry too. All in all, it was a useful day.”





FP1 P03 1.16.530 20 Laps

FP2 P05 1.42.470 05 Laps



FP1 P04 1.16.967 35 Laps

FP2 P04 1.42.380 06 Laps

