The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Wet conditions improvements for Racing Point

Author: Will Hings Published: 17th July 2020 18:28

2020 Hungarian Grand Prix Friday Report from Silverstone based F1 Racing Point

2020 Hungarian Grand Prix Friday Report from Silverstone based F1 Racing Point

Sergio Perez
“Today was a good opportunity to prove that we had found improvements in wet conditions compared to Austria. That gives me confidence for tomorrow - regardless of the conditions. I think we can target a place in Q3 and build from there. Everyone was on different programmes today and there was only the one practice session in ideal conditions, but I think we've made a good step in further understanding our car.”


Lance Stroll
“The car felt good and we hit the ground running today. It was a shame there was rain this afternoon, but we worked to improve our understanding of the car in the wet. I think we've made a good step in those conditions compared to last weekend, which is a positive. There's the potential for mixed conditions this weekend and the important thing is that we look strong in the dry too. All in all, it was a useful day.”


Sergio Perez
FP1  P03  1.16.530  20 Laps
FP2  P05  1.42.470  05 Laps


Lance Stroll
FP1  P04  1.16.967  35 Laps
FP2  P04  1.42.380  06 Laps

