Stroll third on grid for Racing Point

Author: Will Hings Published: 18th July 2020 17:30

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal of SIlverstone based F1 Racing Point, "Today’s Qualifying result is a tremendous team effort and it feels great to see our cars lockout the second row of the grid. We knew we had the pace in the car, but it’s satisfying to deliver that speed when it mattered during qualifying. I’m proud of the way we approached the session and that we progressed to Q3 on the medium tyres – a decision that should open up more strategic opportunities tomorrow. Of course, it’s only Saturday, and tomorrow is what really counts, but we’ve put ourselves in a great position to have a strong race too.”

Lance Stroll
“I’m very happy with today’s result: the car was strong all the way through Qualifying and we’ve been performing well all weekend. We’ve had the pace so today was about piecing it all together in Qualifying and it was a great job by the whole team to ensure that we did. It was definitely a gamble to try to make it into Q3 on the medium tyres, but it proved to be the right call. We’re in a good position tomorrow to try and score some big points for the team.”
 
Sergio Perez
“Locking out the second row is a great result for everyone in the team. I’m happy with P4, but I felt my Qualifying could have been slightly better and that I could have had a tidier lap [in Q3]. The important thing is that we’ve kept the momentum going this weekend and we’ve shown strong pace in every session. If we can show the same pace tomorrow, then we can target a big result. Being able to start the race on the medium tyre is what we wanted, so it’s great that we had the speed to make that happen. I hope it pays us back tomorrow.”
 

 
Lance Stroll
FP3  P05  1.16.033  15 Laps
Q1  P02  1.14.895  08 Laps
Q2  P07  1.15.176  08 Laps
Q3  P03  1.14.377  06 Laps


Sergio Perez
FP3  P03  1.15.598  16 Laps
Q1  P01  1.14.681  08 Laps
Q2  P09  1.15.394  08 Laps
Q3  P04  1.14.545  06 Laps

