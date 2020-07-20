Towcester accountants help secure millions to help their clients

Author: Laura Benham Published: 20th July 2020 08:49

CEDAS Chairman, Cliff Davidson said, “The last three months or so have been incredibly testing times for local businesses; our dedicated staff team have all been working remotely throughout this period, and we are delighted that we’ve been able to offer our clients such high levels of service, at such a crucial/difficult time, for business. I am really pleased what our practice has achieved so far, in generating financial support, for our clients both locally and nationally. We are all looking forward to continuing to support our clients, as they recover.”

CED Accountancy Services Limited, the leading firm of Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors in Towcester, servicing clients in and around Towcester, Brackley, Silverstone, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Daventry and Rugby, and across the East Midlands, has revealed that it has now helped business owners to secure just under £5m in Government support/funding, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.



According to the local accountancy firm, this includes:



Preparation and assistance with ‘’Corona Business Interruption Loan’’ applications for clients (ranging from £200k, through to £500k)

Preparation and assistance with “Bounce Back” loans (of up to £50k each) where they have assisted clients, or directed them to the right contacts.

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) grant claims, of various amounts from a few hundred pounds, up to many tens of thousands of pounds (cumulatively now totalling in excess of £1.5m) to the end of June 2020. July 2020 claims are now being processed under the extended flexible scheme, which will continue through until the end of October.

The Retail, hospitality and leisure grants of up to £25k each.

Small business grants of £10,000 for small businesses in receipt of Small business rate relief.

Additionally, CEDAS has worked closely with local government, and the local MP, to help ensure that information was available and clear for those businesses that applied for the discretionary ‘top up local business grant’ for those sharing premises, with others.



CEDAS has also successfully lobbied on behalf of its clients, where it was felt that reliefs available should be more readily accessible to those clients who have not easily fitted into the reliefs available, or where the processing of grants and loans has not met the expected timelines.



At this point CEDAS wants to emphasise that a “Bounce Back Loan’’ continues to be very easy to apply for, and in the majority of cases funds have been received in a very short space of time (often within a few days).



CEDAS has also made available to clients a dedicated helpline, to assist with furlough and more complex HR issues, which has proved invaluable to their clients, over the last three months.



www.cedas.co.uk

