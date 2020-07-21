NN12

Local News Eat your way to a healthier planet Author: Gavin Moore Published: 21st July 2020 09:14 Eat your way to a healthier planet with SNC's Climate Change Challenge



Residents are being urged to think about how their food choices might be impacting the environment as part of this month’s Climate Change Challenge by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).



Research shows that 26 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the production, processing and transportation of food.



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said eating locally sourced food and throwing less of it away are just two things people can do right away to help combat climate change.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “During the lockdown we saw an increase in people buying from local producers and I would encourage South Northants residents to continue doing so as the lockdown eases.



“It’s fresher, will have fewer road miles and supports the local economy.



“We’d also like residents to really focus on how much food they waste. More than a quarter of emissions come from the food supply chain.



“So, not only can people save money, they will cut down their overall carbon footprint by not paying for food that just goes into their silver food caddy."



Experts also suggest that more variety is needed in the foods we eat. Around 75 per cent of all the food eaten globally comes from just 12 plants and five animals.



This lack of diversity makes the food system extremely vulnerable. As the climate changes, this could worsen due to increased droughts and flooding, as well as more pests and diseases.



To find out more about the environmental impact of different foods, visit BBC’s Food Calculator



There many other ways residents can reduce their carbon footprint though their food choices, such as introducing more plant-based foods into their diet, buying less processed food, and reducing the amount of meat and dairy they eat on a weekly basis.



