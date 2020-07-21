NN12

Local News £25,000 car park improvements completed at Towcester Mill Author: Gavin Moore Published: 21st July 2020 10:34 Towcester Mill car park, before and after



A muddy piece of land adjacent to Towcester Mill has been into a high-standard car park by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) with the support of Clayson Country Homes Limited.



Clayson carried out the work on the car park, which sits alongside the recently-restored Mill House, Bury Mount ancient monument and the Watermeadows, and provides 21 parking spaces including two disabled bays.



This is the latest step in the Moat Lane Regeneration Scheme for Towcester, which is now getting close to its completion.



The car park forms part of Towcester Mill, which is currently occupied by Towcester Mill Brewery Limited. Charges apply to the car park and customers at brewery can claim a refund against purchases.



As the landlord of Towcester Mill, SNC completed the refurbishment of the carpark in time for the reopening of pubs and restaurants following the lockdown restrictions under COVID19.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services and chairman of the Moat Lane Regeneration Board, said: “It’s very pleasing to take another step towards the completion of the regeneration project.



"It is a great improvement to see the muddy pot-holed tract of land replaced with a new gravel finished surface, which is much more in keeping with the conservation area and the nearby Bury Mount scheduled ancient monument."