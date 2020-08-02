F1 fans reminded to stay at home for Silverstone races in July and August

Author: Northants Police Published: 22nd July 2020 11:50

As Silverstone prepares to host two rounds of a unique F1 the police have a robust and detailed plan in place to ensure the safety of event personnel, staff and the local community.

The circuit is due to host the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix from July 31 to August 2 2020 and the Emirates Formula 1 70th anniversary Grand Prix on August 7 – 9 2020. Both of these events will take place behind closed doors in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Strict measures are in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection and agencies are working together to ensure the races take place safely with minimal disruption for the local community. All campsites in the vicinity remain closed to the public.

Superintendent Dennis Murray, the Event Commander, said:

“I want to reinforce our previous messages – there will be an exclusion zone around the circuit and F1 fans must not travel to it but should instead join the millions watching the races on TV.

“My officers will be out and about to target anybody intent on committing crime and there will be teams of officers tightly controlling the area. It will not be possible to watch the race from the perimeter fences and anybody attempting to do so will be removed.

“Neither will it be possible to park near the circuit. All laybys will be ‘clear ways’ and any cars left unattended will be towed away.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people that use of drones will be prohibited throughout both the race weekends - the Civil Aviation Authority has imposed a flight restriction for the entirety of the Grand Prix season.”

Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone, commented:

"I would like to reiterate the fact that our fans should not attempt to travel to the area over these first two weekends in August. The 2020 F1 season has given us some great entertainment to date and I suggest the best and safest way to enjoy the action from the Silverstone rounds is from the comfort of your own homes.”

