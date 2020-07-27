NN12

News

Local News Booking online and Click & Collect at Towcester Mill Brewery Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 27th July 2020 09:12 Booking online and Click & Collect at Towcester Mill Brewery



Towcester Mill Brewery is now open every weekend and welcoming back all its fabulous customers, following a trial weekend at the beginning of the month held just for members.



Director, John Evans, said he's enjoyed seeing lots of the Mill's regulars back in the garden once again. "We were lucky enough to have a really promising start at the beginning of the month when we were first allowed to open and we tried out our new processes and procedures on our members who were first through the doors. Since then, we've been open to everybody and reviewing our numbers and time slots after each weekend to see what we can change and improve to make things easier and more efficient. It's been challenging but fantastic to see so many friendly faces back out in our beer garden enjoying a fresh pint!"



The Mill has had to make some significant changes to ensure the Tap Room adheres to the government guidelines, the most obvious of which is asking customers to now book their visit online. John added, "Booking online helps ensure we adhere to the government guidelines and the track and trace system as each booking requires contact details for each party. It also means we can ensure we are able to socially distance within the building and outside in the garden so everyone feels as safe and as comfortable as possible."



Opening times and slots for this weekend, 31 July - 2 August 2020, will be as follows: Friday - 2pm-4.30pm / 5pm-8pm

Saturday - 2pm-4.30pm / 5pm-8pm

Sunday - 12pm-2.30pm / 3pm-5.30pm

And, if you still fancy enjoying some beers at home, then the Mill has re-opened its online Click & Collect service. "We currently have cases of Mill Race, Bell Ringer and Black Fire available, plus some cases of Rubio, as well as our three bottle gift packs," added John. "Just purchase online via our website



Details of all the changes the Mill has implemented can be found on its website under 'News'. And, if you still fancy enjoying some beers at home, then the Mill has re-opened its online Click & Collect service. "We currently have cases of Mill Race, Bell Ringer and Black Fire available, plus some cases of Rubio, as well as our three bottle gift packs," added John. "Just purchase online via our website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and collect during our Tap Room opening hours on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday."