Adoption of South Northamptonshire Local Plan

The Liberal Democrats tonight (22 July 2020) voted to adopt the SNC Local Plan as proposed – but Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose any future planning proposals that are detrimental to local communities and the environment.



The Plan is of course a compromise, balancing often conflicting needs. There are elements within it that I would prefer not to have seen included but as elected members we have to act as best we can for the whole district taking account the constraints of planning law.



This Local Plan zones areas for potential development. It’s still for developers to make applications which will be judged on their individual merit and compliance with planning policies and law. Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose any future planning proposals that are detrimental to local communities and the environment."

