Residents of Northampton urged to take action as Covid 19 cases rise

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 23rd July 2020 15:58

Councillor Ian Morris, Portfolio holder for Public Health at

Northamptonshire County Council said: “We are

concerned that coronavirus cases in Northampton remain

higher than we would like them to beLatest government figures published this week (22 July 2020) show that the coronavirus infection rate in the borough of Northampton remains above the national rate (455.6 per 100,000) and regional average at 535.2 per 100,000.

The rate of infection is increasing and the amount of positive tests are also increasing within the borough. This increase in the infection rate means that we need to take action now to prevent further spread of the virus and potential local lockdown measures.

The increase does not appear to be related to one specific incident or a single method of transmission, therefore residents of Northampton are being asked to follow additional guidance to that being shared nationally, to protect the local community and reduce transmission rates.

This guidance is as follows:

“Cases are rising in Northampton, you and your community are at risk, act now”.

Limit contact with others outside of your household or bubble

Work from home if you can

Keep 2 metres from others at all times, use a face covering where you are less than 2 metres apart

Avoid using public transport or car sharing, wear face coverings if you cannot avoid these

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, stay at home, self-isolate and get a test

Avoid meeting those outside of your household or bubble in an indoor space

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds each time

Do not share items with others outside of your household or bubble

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, do not go to work, either work from home or report sick, self-isolate and get a test

Even if you only have mild COVID-19 symptoms, get a test

Councillor Ian Morris, Portfolio holder for Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council said: "We are concerned that coronavirus cases in Northampton remain higher than we would like them to be, so we are issuing a set of messages to the residents of Northampton to help us to start to reduce the level of transmission. "If you have symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, get tested and self-isolate. It is essential that the public follow the guidance and that everyone acts responsibly in reducing the risk of transmission and protecting those in our communities who are most vulnerable."

Tests can be booked online at nhs.uk/coronavirus from 6pm today (Thursday) or by calling 119.

Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability. Cllr Jonathon Nunn, Leader of Northampton Borough Council added: “We have been urging caution for a number of weeks, but now we are asking for action from our local residents. If we follow the additional advice provided now, and if we are successful in reducing our rate of transmission, we can avoid having to introduce further restrictive measures.”

A mobile testing unit is being deployed in the town centre from Thursday 23 July 2020 through to Monday 27 July, enabling more local people to get a drive- through or walk-in test closer to where they live. Public Health Northamptonshire and Northampton Borough Council are working with local community groups and key influencers within the local communities to ensure that all sectors of the local population have access to and understand the latest guidance.

