Local News Northants Libraries announce second phase of re-openings Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 24th July 2020 12:45

Northamptonshire Libraries has announced its second phase of re-openings across the county, following official guidance from central government.



From 3 August 2020, more of the county’s libraries will reopen to ensure accessibility for the maximum number of customers. The libraries to reopen are Brixworth, Corby, Duston, Hunsbury, Rushden, Towcester, and Central library.



This second phase follows an earlier series of re-openings that took place in July, where Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Brackley, Kettering, Weston Favell, Daventry and Oundle became accessible to the public again.



Current opening times for the libraries differ depending on location:



Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10am - 4pm, and Saturday: 10am - 2pm Wellingborough

Corby

Oundle

Kettering

Rushden

Weston Favell

Central Library

Brackley

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10am - 4pm Daventry

Tuesday, Thursday: 10am - 4pm, and Saturday: 10am - 2pm Brixworth

Irthlingborough

Hunsbury

Duston

Tuesday, Thursday: 10am - 4pm Towcester

Due to the necessity for safe ways of working, including rigorous cleaning regimes and the management of staff timetabling, library services will initially be restricted to:



A signposting enquiry service

Access to the internet by booked appointment

A select and collect lending service by prior arrangement only

The normal range of activities and browsing will not be possible at this stage and customers visiting the library may find they need to wait outside to be assisted by staff.



Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of the council, said: “The first phase of library reopening was very successful and we’re pleased that we’re able to start the second phase shortly afterwards. Library services are an essential part of the community and we have used a phased approach to ensure that health and safety measures are in place and that social distancing guidelines can be adhered to, to protect both our staff and customers.



“We have also ensured that our popular library services are available online throughout lockdown, and look forward to gradually being able to offer these in our libraries once again.”



