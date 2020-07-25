  • Bookmark this page

Labour of love puts district in the driving seat for development

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 25th July 2020 09:21
A major planning policy which will guide the development of the district until 2029 has been adopted by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).
 
Over the last seven years the council has been developing the South Northamptonshire Local Plan (Part 2) which sets out what areas of the district should be protected, where development would be acceptable, and the policies used to determine planning applications in those areas.
 
During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday 22 July 2020 the Local Plan (Part 2) was formally adopted.
 
Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Phil Bignell, SNC’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for planning, said: “This part 2 plan has been a labour of love for the planners, and allocates sites to meet local employment needs, as well as refreshing the village boundaries.
 
“These two important features provide certainty about where new development should take place.
 
“The Plan also identifies local green space, which has been a controversial issue in some places, and provides many other important environmental protections to this green and pleasant district.
 
“The least controversial aspect of this plan is perhaps the one with the furthest reaching implications – to ensure new homes and other developments are built to the highest environmental standards, and I am proud to say the Planning Committee has been showing a particular interest in the green credentials of planning applications for some years now and this plan cements that ethos.”
 
Building on the West Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy (WNJCS) which was adopted in December 2014, the Local Plan (Part 2) was prepared to help further guide planning decisions in the area and forms part of the Development Plan for the district, along with the WNJCS and "made" neighbourhood plans.
 
To learn more visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/Local-Plan.
 
