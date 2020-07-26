NN12

Local News £1 million revamp to start as district leisure centres welcome back members Author: Gavin Moore Published: 26th July 2020 08:41 After the Covid-19 lockdown forced the major revamp of Towcester Centre for Leisure to be postponed, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) has confirmed work will now begin in August. After the Covid-19 lockdown forced the major revamp of Towcester Centre for Leisure to be postponed, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) has confirmed work will now begin in August.



After the Covid-19 lockdown forced the major revamp of Towcester Centre for Leisure to be postponed, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) has confirmed work will now begin in August.



The district’s leisure centres in Brackley and Towcester both closed in March in-line with Government guidelines.



After extensive planning to ensure the safety of visitors, the centres will welcome back gym users and exercise groups from Saturday, 25 July.



Brackley swimming pool will open later this summer and Towcester pool will remain closed until early 2021 when the revamp is due to be completed.



Cllr Karen Cooper, SNC’s portfolio holder for wellbeing, said: “There were bigger things to think about at the time, but it was incredibly frustrating that in March workmen were ready to start just as the lockdown commenced.



“Even more frustrating was that with suppliers and contractors understandably self-isolating, it wasn’t possible to get the work done while the centre was closed.



“Incredible work has been done to ensure centre users will be safe and I know the team at Parkwood Leisure who run our centres are champing at the bit to welcome people back.”



Glen Hall, managing director for Parkwood Leisure, said: “We are delighted that the investment into improving the centre is happening now and we look forward to providing what will be a greatly enhanced experience for all the residents of South Northants."



The work at Towcester includes: an extension of the current gym and the addition of a new multi-purpose room, a full refurbishment of the swimming pool and changing rooms including dedicated disabled changing facilities, additional family changing areas, improved shower facilities, and the refurbishment of the pool area and spa.



Work is scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2021 and TCfL will provide regular updates via their website and Facebook pages.



Measures at both leisure centres to ensure visitors are safe include: spacing out of gym equipment, reduced capacity, and the relocation of exercise classes to larger spaces.



An enhanced cleaning regime has also been put in place, hand sanitiser will be available, and there will be a one-way system at both centres.



For more information visit either leisure centres’ websites to read their FAQs.

