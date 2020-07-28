Council and University team up to back start-up businesses

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 28th July 2020 11:53

An exclusive package of measures to support entrepreneurs and start-ups within South Northamptonshire has just been launched by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) and The University of Northampton (UON).

Building on a programme UON will be rolling out to the rest of the county, businesses in South Northants will have access to a greater number of guidance sessions with qualified advisers, more in-depth analysis of business requirements, and a more personal service with help preparing an action plan.

The district’s employers will also be eligible to attend double the number of free webinars compared to the rest of the county.

Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for economy and regeneration, says “I’m very pleased our Economic Growth Team are strengthening the UON’s offer to start-up businesses for the local area.

“This is particularly important as we have a greater proportion of highly-skilled and innovative businesses which will need a helping hand during these challenging times.”

The UON Business Support Team has been in existence for nearly seven years and has supported over 7,000 Northamptonshire businesses to start up and grow successfully.

During the last SEMLEP Business Support Project (2016-2019), 99 per cent of those who took part in UON’s business start-up workshops rated them as excellent.

Julie Tebbutt, operations manager for UON’s Business Support Team, said: “We are happy to be engaged in a collaborative project with SNC, providing direct support for new businesses starting up in the south of the county.

“We provide clear guidance and encouragement as well as practical help with information research and business planning support.

“As we emerge from the current lockdown, it is an excellent time for entrepreneurs to grab the opportunity to become their own boss and realise their aspirations and dreams.”

South Northants employers also have exclusive access to SNC’s Job Club which provides a range of services including upskilling staff, support with Corporate Social Responsibility and expert assistance with managing redundancies.

The SNC Job Club is a free service to all employers and residents within the district and collaborates with expert partners such as Jobcentre Plus, South Northants Volunteer Bureau, Prospects and many more.

For more information on the exclusive business support package available with UON, the SNC Job Club or any support for businesses or residents, contact EconomicGrowth@SouthNorthants.gov.uk.

