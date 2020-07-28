Football sessions kick-off again after Coronavirus curbs eased

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 28th July 2020 16:02

Two popular football activity sessions are now back on the field for the first time since Coronavirus restrictions were eased.

South Northamptonshire Council’s (SNC) Wildcats sessions for girls aged five to 11, and the Walking Football sessions for adults aged 50 and over have started-up again, while closely following Covid-19 secure guidelines.

Cllr Karen Cooper, SNC portfolio holder for wellbeing, said: “At the start of lockdown, our Healthy Communities team were quick to respond and offered alternatives for both children and adults to exercise safely from home.

“You may have already been following the video workouts created by our Youth Activator, Kieren Westbury, which proved to be very popular among families.

“As soon as restrictions were eased, Kieren was keen to get the district back into action, and it’s great to see that he has managed to start running some of his free activity sessions again while following government guidance on social distancing.

“There was a great turnout when sessions kicked-off again last week, with both children and adults alike delighted to be back outdoors and socialising with friends while at a distance.”

Annabelle Jones, aged 8, was one child who attended the first Wildcats session, and her mother Hannah Jones added: “Thanks for a great first session back. Kieren's hard work really showed through and it all went smoothly, topped with calm, collected and fab coaching. My daughter had fun and it was nice to see the girls back.”

Both activity sessions are free of charge and take place on the following days and times:

Blisworth Walking Football at Blisworth Football Club – Tuesdays at 10:30 to 11:30am

Wildcats at Towcester Recreational Ground – Wednesdays at 4:00 to 5:00pm

If you are interested in taking part in either of these sessions, please email Kieren Westbury, Youth Activator at kieren.westbury@southnorthants.gov.uk

