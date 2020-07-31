  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"I have just had the chance to take a look at this and it is excellent. Lucky Towcester!"
- Clare S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Stroll on top at British Grand Prix practice

Author: Will Hings Published: 31st July 2020 23:27

The Hulk is back - 2020 British Grand Prix Friday Report from Silverstone based F1 Racing Point including recalled driver Nico Hulkenberg.The Hulk is back - 2020 British Grand Prix Friday Report from Silverstone based F1 Racing Point including recalled driver Nico Hulkenberg.

2020 British Grand Prix Friday Report from Silverstone based F1 Racing Point including recalled driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Lance Stroll
“It’s been a positive day and it feels great to be on top in FP2. The car was strong on both the short and long runs today, so it’s a promising start to the weekend for us. We knew coming into the weekend that Silverstone could suit the car and it looks like we’ve got a good shot at some big points this weekend, although qualifying and the race are where it really matters! My heart goes out to Checo: we’ll definitely miss having him around, but it’s great to welcome Nico back to the team. I’m sure he’s enjoying driving this car – and he’s looking competitive, which is great.”


Nico Hülkenberg
“It’s been a really special last 24 hours. At 4.30pm yesterday, I took the call from Otmar and got on the plane. I arrived at the factory and had my seat fit until 2am. I got in the simulator at 8am this morning and had some useful prep work. I want to thank the team for their amazing work to get me into the car today, and the FIA for their help with the superlicence and turning it around so quickly. The main positive today is that we completed our programme and that I completed plenty of laps. It was a jump into the deep end, but I was able to see the potential of the car – even if I feel like I could have got more out of the soft tyre today. It’s been great to work with some old faces again and that’s been a help in getting up to speed too. I’m looking forward to working with everyone tonight to make sure we extract everything from the car tomorrow.”

In Numbers
Lance Stroll
FP1  P03  1.28.004  22 Laps
FP2  P01  1.27.274  29 Laps


Nico Hülkenberg
FP1  P09  1.28.592  23 Laps
FP2  P07  1.27.910  28 Laps
 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies