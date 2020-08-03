  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Country Market

Author: Margaret Merris Published: 3rd August 2020 09:06

Towcester Country Market has moved to A5 Rangers Hall.  We will open on Thursdays starting on  6th August 2020 from 8.30 to 11.30.

Towcester Country Market has moved to A5 Rangers Hall.  We will open on Thursdays starting on  6th August 2020 from 8.30 to 11.30. 

Customer car parking is available in Islington Road. 

We will be operating a one way system to keep everyone safe.  Our range of home baking, preserves, plants, flowers, vegetables, eggs, and crafts will be on offer. 

We welcome new members; if you have been praised for the baking you made during lockdown and think others would enjoy it too, come and see us to enquire about joining. 

We look forward to seeing our customers, we hope you have all kept safe.

