The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Towcester Camera Club Summer Series continues with Creative Flower Photography

Author: Anne Gray Published: 3rd August 2020 10:30

Towcester Camera Club’s virtual Summer Speaker Series continues this Wednesday 5th August 2020 with Cherry Larcombe presenting to us on “Creative Flower Photography”. Towcester Camera Club’s virtual Summer Speaker Series continues this Wednesday 5th August 2020 with Cherry Larcombe presenting to us on “Creative Flower Photography”.  Photo: Cherry Larcombe.

Following an outstanding showcasing of sports imagery and technique by David Keep and a lively and thoroughly engaging presentation from architecture master practitioner Martine Hamilton-Knight presenting to us on “30 Years of Shooting Architecture Commercially”, Towcester Camera Club’s virtual Summer Speaker Series continues this Wednesday 5th August 2020 with Cherry Larcombe presenting to us on “Creative Flower Photography”. The author happens to have seen this presenter before and is delighted to have the opportunity to see her quite fantastic presentation again – full of great images and loads of tips on a variety of techniques.

A dedicated link will be provided to subscribers at £5 per event via http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/summer-speakers.php with further detail on each event and speaker provided on the website. The updated club website details other summer activities and forward programme at www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk .

The final event in the Summer Speaker Series will be on Wednesday 19th August 2020 with Ross McKelvey presenting " A Selection of my Works". Check out Ross’ work, which includes some breath-taking portrait images, at https://www.rossmckelvey.co.uk .

 To see what you might have missed previously take a look at David Keep’s outstanding images covering sport and much more https://www.davidkeepphotography.co.uk  or via his YouTube channel, and Martine Hamilton-Knight’s market-leading commercial architecture portfolio at www.builtvision.co.uk .

Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just two external competitions each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional.

COVID-19 developments have necessitated Towcester Camera Club switching temporarily from bi-weekly physical meetings to bi-weekly virtual meetings. The club will resume physical meetings only when advice suggests that it is safe to do so. In the meantime, members have continued to meet virtually and successfully, using the ZOOM platform. In fact, the Zoom platform has provided a view of what is possible: it has allowed members to develop learning in ways that are not easy to deliver to a physical audience. The club's range has broadened and members are actively sharing ideas and techniques via monthly set themes and image sharing. From September the club will be introducing a third (virtual) session per month following a rotating programme of “Monthly Challenge", "Camera Club Surgery" and "Competition Readiness".

About Cookies