Local News Hamilton wins his seventh British Grand Prix despite puncture Author: Bradley Lord Published: 2nd August 2020 18:27 Lewis Hamilton wins the 2020 British Grand Prix despite last-lap puncture driving for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petroonas. Lewis Hamilton wins the 2020 British Grand Prix despite last-lap puncture driving for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas. Lewis scored the 87th victory of his Formula One career - his third of the 2020 season and seventh at Silverstone, breaking the record for most home Grand Prix wins

Valtteri held P2 for the majority of the race but suffered a puncture with three laps remaining and ultimately crossed the line in 11th place

Lewis (88 points) leads the Drivers' Championship by 30 points from Valtteri (58 points)

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (146 points) leads Red Bull Racing (78 points) by 68 points in the Constructors' Championship

Gilles Pironi, Reliability Engineer, accepted the Constructors' trophy on behalf of the team Driver Chassis No. Grid Result Fastest Lap Lewis Hamilton F1 W11 EQ Performance/02 P1 P1 1:29.238 Valtteri Bottas F1 W11 EQ Performance/03 P2 P11 1:29.265

Strategy Start Stop 1 Stop 2 No.44 Medium Hard (13) No.77 Medium Hard (13) Soft (50)



Lewis Hamilton

I have never experienced anything like that before. That last lap was one of the most challenging laps I have ever had. Up until that point, everything was going relatively smoothly, the tyres felt great and I was doing some management. When I heard Valtteri's tyre had gone, I looked at mine and everything seemed fine, but I started to back off. Then, it just suddenly deflated down the straight. It was a heart-in-your-mouth feeling and then I was just trying to keep the speed up without damaging the car. Bono was giving me the gaps; I think it was 30 seconds at one stage, but it was coming down quite quickly and I was thinking 'How far is it to the end of the lap?'. But we managed to get the car across the line. That last lap is definitely one to remember, I feel so grateful that I got it back and could secure the win. It was difficult standing up there on the podium without the crowd, but hopefully I did everyone proud who was supporting us from home.



Valtteri Bottas

It's a really disappointing result for me. I got very unlucky with the puncture; everything was going OK until that point. I was trying to put the pressure on Lewis, but we knew it was going to be a long stint on the Hard tyre. Towards the end I was starting to get more and more vibrations on the front left. I didn't see any debris or anything, so I reported the vibrations and started to manage the tyres, but then the tyre failed suddenly on the start/finish straight and I had to complete a full lap back to the pits which cost me a lot of time. I am sure there will be lots of learnings to take from this weekend, so we'll take those and move onto the next weekend.



Toto Wolff

In the past, we have had some scrutiny for saying that having a fast car isn't enough to cruise with a 1-2 finish into the sunset. And today showed how cruel motor racing can be. Valtteri lost a valuable second place for his Drivers' Championship and the team lost valuable points in the Constructors' Championship. At the same time, Lewis had enough of a gap to make it over the finish line in first place, but we were lucky that Red Bull pitted towards the end - if they hadn't, what looked like a secure 1-2 finish would have ended up a 2-11. Therefore, we will continue to be sceptical, we know we have a fast car and a powerful engine, but we will not take anything for granted until we've crossed the finish line at each race weekend.



Andrew Shovlin

