Public Health Northamptonshire encourages local people to take first step in their weight loss journey

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 3rd August 2020 11:41

Public Health England has launched a national ‘Better Health’ campaign to support individuals to lose weight, while also providing advice and support for quitting smoking, drinking less and looking after their mental health.

COVID-19 has affected the whole country; for almost everyone, life has had to fundamentally change. But it has also prompted many people to reflect and think more seriously about their health. What’s more, extra weight causes fat to build up around vital organs, making it harder for the body to fight against diseases like cancer, heart disease and now COVID-19.

Losing weight can seem an impossible task for some and so, locally, Public Health Northamptonshire is offering support through its Weight Management Service.

The service provides tools to help people manage their weight loss – from checking their BMI, to getting access to free support tools, including the NHS 12-week weight loss plan, and details of local weight loss support groups.

For anyone struggling to achieve a healthy weight, Public Health Northamptonshire will also fund a 12 week course to support them in reaching their weight-loss goals, offering referrals via WW – previously known as Weight Watchers – and Slimming World.

Nearly two thirds (63%) of adults in the UK are overweight or living with obesity. Gaining weight is often a gradual process that takes place over a number of months or years and modern life doesn’t always make it easy. The ‘Better Health’ campaign and Weight Management Service provides people with the support and opportunity to lose weight and get fitter, thereby reducing the risks associated with COVID-19.

Cllr Ian Morris, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, said: “For many of us, the national lockdown caused by COVID-19 has led us to re-evaluate our health and make better decisions for our overall wellbeing. The national campaign from Public Health England is calling for a ‘national reset moment’ and we want to do our bit in the local community to help those in Northamptonshire achieve their goals.

“Our Weight Management Service is designed to do exactly that, and offers a wide range of tools and resources to get people started. Often, we just need to make small, simple changes to what and how much we are eating, drinking and moving to see a real difference in our overall health and wellbeing.”

Keeping regularly active alongside a healthy diet can also help to encourage weight loss. Northamptonshire Sport is supporting local families over the summer holidays by making it easier to browse and find a wide range of local activities near them.

The ‘Find a Club’ function acts as a directory that includes all and any activities that have a positive impact on health, wellbeing and social interaction, making it easier for parents to consider every option, all in one place.

