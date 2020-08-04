Unique British Grand Prix weekend policing considered a success

Author: Northants Police Published: 4th August 2020 09:05

The first weekend of a very unique Formula 1 British Grand Prix passed safely and the policing operation has been branded a success by Event Commander, Superintendent Chris Hillery.

The event took place behind closed doors to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and fans stayed away to enjoy the races from the comfort of their homes.

Specialist police assets were deployed across the race weekend including search teams, disruption officers, firearms officers, covert police officers and the Force’s ANPR unit.

Four people arrested at the site yesterday have now been charged with Aggravated Trespass under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. They have all been released on conditional bail.

Superintendent Chris Hillery, who led the policing operation throughout the weekend, said: “Though this year’s F1 races are closed events they are still subject to the same level of meticulous planning and scrutiny.

“I want to thank all my officers and staff who have worked so hard over the weekend to ensure the first weekend of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix passed successfully.

“I also want to thank F1 fans who did the right thing and stayed away from the site to ensure the safety of event personnel, staff and the local community.

Superintendent Hillery also paid tribute to the many partner agencies who worked alongside Northamptonshire Police over the weekend, adding: “We’ve worked very closely with Silverstone Circuit, colleagues from Thames Valley Police, EMAS and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service. This is very much a multi-agency effort.”

The baton has now been passed to Superintendent Dennis Murray who takes over the reins as Event Commander for the second weekend of racing, the Emirates Formula 1 70th anniversary Grand Prix on August 7 – 9 2020.

