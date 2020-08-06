Public Health England let Perez get behind the wheel at Silverstone

6th August 2020

Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez’s period of quarantine has been completed.In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio Perez requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.The Silverstone based F1 Racing Point team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance later today or first thing tomorrow morning.

