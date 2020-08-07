Community Champion Certificate for Towcester Evening WI President

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 7th August 2020 09:07

President of Towcester Evening WI, Sue Hamilton, is very

proud to receive a Community Champion Certificate from

our local MP, Andrea Leadsom.

President of Towcester Evening WI, Sue Hamilton, is very proud to receive a Community Champion Certificate from our local MP, Andrea Leadsom.

Sue reports " I am very proud and delighted to accept this Community Champion Award Certificate on behalf of all our WI members who have supported the various projects that our WI has undertaken during this pandemic.

"Our Gardening Team has worked tirelessly to put in summer bedding in the WI Planters and flower beds in Towcester and to keep them watered through the hot weather we had at the beginning of lockdown. Our members have also undertaken various projects to help the NHS with the making of scrub bags, face masks, hearts, baby hats etc.

"Towcester Evening WI would also like to take this opportunity to thank other local WIs that supported us with these NHS projects. It has been a collaborative affair with the bonus of forging new WI friendships.

"We would also like to thank individuals in the community who have passed on items to us for Northampton General Hospital and those residents who have helped with the watering of some of the WI planters - you know who you are and we thank you.

"Although our monthly WI meetings are taking place on Zoom at the moment we are striving to keep our WI Community together through various initiatives and our work for the community continues."

Further details of Towcester Evening WI can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TowcesterEveningWI1971/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.