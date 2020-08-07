All change Hulk back to race for Racing Point

Author: Will Hings Published: 7th August 2020 08:25

Nico Hülkenberg to line up for the team in Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Nico Hülkenberg will continue to drive for Silverstone based BWT Racing Point F1 Team alongside Lance Stroll in this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone as a stand-in for regular driver, Sergio Perez.



The 32-year-old German joined the team for last weekend’s British Grand Prix and immediately impressed as he got up to speed after eight months out of the cockpit.



While Nico was unfortunately unable to start on race day, his running across the three practice sessions and qualifying will provide a strong starting point for the coming weekend.



Having previously been part of the ‘Team Silverstone’ family in various stints as a test and race driver between 2011-2016, Nico reintegrated himself seamlessly.



Sergio’s test has returned a positive result and he will continue to follow the guidance of Public Health England. He is physically well and recovering.



The whole team wishes Sergio and his family well and we look forward to his return.

A Few Words

Nico Hülkenberg:

“I’m excited to get going again with the team at Silverstone. Last weekend, it was a real step into the unknown having been away from the team for a few years – and driving a car I’d never driven before. I’ve learned a lot in the last week about the RP20, and I am ready to apply my experiences to this weekend. Racing at the same track again makes things a bit easier and the team has done a great job in helping me get up to speed. I think we can fight for points this weekend, which is definitely my goal. I also want to wish Checo all the best in his recovery.”

Otmar Szafnauer:

“Nico did a really strong job last weekend after receiving a last-minute call to drive for us at Silverstone, and he proved why he was an obvious choice to stand in for Checo. It was a big shame he couldn’t actually take the start of the race last Sunday, but the all that hard work will prove very useful for this weekend. We miss having Checo with us, but we wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back into the team in the near future.”





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.