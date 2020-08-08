Public health data reveals Northampton remains a ‘hotspot’ with spikes in Corby and Wellingborough

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 8th August 2020 11:22

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the recent COVID-19 cases and rates over the period 27 July - 2 August 2020, shows the coronavirus infection rate in the borough of Northampton remains above the national and regional average. It also reveals that rates in Corby and Wellingborough are on an upward trend.

Over the last four weeks there has been an increase in identified cases across Northamptonshire, with 110 residents testing positive since last week’s report.

Week on week figures show that Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Northampton and Wellingborough are displaying an upward trend in cases. Kettering is showing a slight decrease, however more recent data reveals Kettering continues to be an area of Public Health Northamptonshire’s activity focus.

The rate of infection in Northampton, namely Castle Ward and Abington, is still at a high level and the number of positive tests are also high within the borough. Brookside Ward, Delapre Ward and Briar Hill Ward are now also areas of focussed activity.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says: “The challenge for all of us is to find COVID-19 wherever it’s hiding and make sure we stops it in its tracks. As a population we must take collective responsibility and follow the guidelines so we can get on top of this situation.

“We urge all of you, including our business communities across the county and our pub and restaurant owners, to enable and ensure people are social distancing and to insist they provide contact details during their stay.

“It is also essential that if you are concerned you have Coronavirus or experience symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of / change in sense of smell or taste), you book a test. The more people who get tested the better able we are to understand what is driving the increase in cases and how best to reduce the onward spread of the virus.

“If you test positive, you must self-isolate for ten days - do not go to your workplace or to the shops, either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.”

This week residents in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering are being asked to act now and follow local guidance to protect the local community and reduce transmission rates.

Keep 2 metres from others at all times

Limit contact with anyone outside of your household or bubble

If you must meet those outside of your household or bubble, meet in an outdoor space

Do not share items with others outside of your household or bubble

If social distancing at 2 metres is not possible, always use a face covering

Avoid using public transport or car sharing - wear face coverings if you must travel with others

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds each time

Work from home if you can Tests can be booked online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

