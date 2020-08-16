Towcester Bells Ring Out Again

Author: Joanne Wilby Published: 10th August 2020 09:06

The St Lawrence Society of Church Bellringers are thrilled to announce that they will once again be able to ring their wonderful bells to mark Sunday services at the parish church of Towcester.

The bells have been silent since the Covid-19 pandemic forced lockdown on the nation. The forthcoming resumption of Sunday services in St Lawrence means that the bells, which both call the congregation to worship and remind the wider town of the presence of the church, will shortly spring back into action.

As with all group activities, thorough risk assessments have taken place, following both national and diocesan guidance, and there will be some changes to normal practice in order to meet safety and social distancing requirements. As a result, we will not be able to ring all twelve of our bells; each bell needs someone to ring it, and sadly we would be too close together if we rang them all at once.

The sound you will hear coming from the tower will therefore not be quite as you remember it, but you should hear five or six bells ringing for a maximum of 15 minutes before the 9.30 service on Sunday 16th August, and following that, on 6th and 20th September 2020. All ringers will wear masks and apply hand sanitiser before and after we climb the tower to ring.

Needless to say, the Towcester ringers are very happy to take up our duties once again. Listen out for us please!

