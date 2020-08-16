  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Bells Ring Out Again

Author: Joanne Wilby Published: 10th August 2020 09:06

The St Lawrence Society of Church Bellringers are thrilled to announce that they will once again be able to ring their wonderful bells to mark Sunday services at the parish church of Towcester.

The bells have been silent since the Covid-19 pandemic forced lockdown on the nation. The forthcoming resumption of Sunday services in St Lawrence means that the bells, which both call the congregation to worship and remind the wider town of the presence of the church, will shortly spring back into action.

As with all group activities, thorough risk assessments have taken place, following both national and diocesan guidance, and there will be some changes to normal practice in order to meet safety and social distancing requirements.  As a result, we will not be able to ring all twelve of our bells; each bell needs someone to ring it, and sadly we would be too close together if we rang them all at once. 

The sound you will hear coming from the tower will therefore not be quite as you remember it, but you should hear five or six bells ringing for a maximum of 15 minutes before the 9.30 service on Sunday 16th August, and following that, on 6th and 20th September 2020.  All ringers will wear masks and apply hand sanitiser before and after we climb the tower to ring.

 Needless to say, the Towcester ringers are very happy to take up our duties once again.  Listen out for us please!The tower of St Lawrence Church, Towcester

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies