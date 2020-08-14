NN12

Local News More Stalls at Towcester Farmers Market Author: Nick Holder Published: 10th August 2020 09:52 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th August 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The market has been a great success since it re-opened, and there are a minimum of two additional stalls expected this month to add to those at the July market. This should take the total number up to at least 13.



We have a brand new stall this month, called Patch and Snuggle, who make and sell bespoke face masks amongst other items. An ideal addition to the market, given current rules and regulations.



E W Catering Solutions will also be returning, selling their hot and cold food and drinks, including some lovely breakfast options.



Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.