Anna Earnshaw proposed as first Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 11th August 2020 08:39

Anna Earnshaw is currently the Director of Adult Services for Northamptonshire County Council, and its Deputy Chief Executive. She has a career in leadership across the public and private sector, with experience of business change and transformation in addition to the social care and health agenda over the last four years.

The Shadow Authority for West Northamptonshire is set to consider the formal approval of the first chief executive for the new council, following a competitive national recruitment process.



Anna Earnshaw is the recommended candidate.



Leader of the West Northants Shadow Authority, Cllr Ian McCord, said: "Anna has emerged as the best of the best, and we are delighted to put her forward to lead the officer team in the new West Northants Council.



“Our ambition is for a strong, efficient and financially responsible new Council - a fresh start for local government in the area. Anna will be absolutely central to the delivery of this vision.”



If the recommendation is agreed by the full authority, then she is expected to formally take the position from 1st October 2020. Anna is already heavily involved in the Future Northants work and programme.



Anna said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been offered this exciting opportunity to be the first CEO of the new West Northamptonshire Council.

“I am looking forward to working with the Leader and members in preparing for April 2021 as well as ensuring that all our staff and residents can feel confident about our plans to create the new Council and are excited about our future.”

The Government requires the shadow authority to appoint a permanent Chief Executive before 31st December 2020 for the new Council; which is created on 1st April 2021.



Members on the new Senior Appointments Committee and Task and Finish Group developed a national recruitment campaign in May and shaped a robust and open selection process, with the authority’s recruitment partner Penna and facilitated by its own HR team.



There was an extensive interest in this role from internal and external candidates, which concluded with a comprehensive assessment day.



Partners from health, police, education and the voluntary sector; and our own employees and trade union colleagues joined in the assessment day.



Members also fed into the assessment day and contributed to a positive and thorough decision-making process.



Cllr Ian McCord chaired the final interview panel, with Cllrs Richard Auger, Danielle Stone, Matt Golby, Chris Lofts and Jonathan Nunn.



The panel has made a recommendation to the Shadow Council to agree and will be recommending the appointment of Anna Earnshaw as West Northamptonshire Chief Executive to the Shadow Council on Tuesday, 18th August 2020.



Work on shaping the new leadership team continues in September with the permanent selections for the Director of Finance, Legal, Adults and the joint role of Children’s statutory officers.

