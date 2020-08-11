Guide to proposed Leasehold law changes

Author: Craig Bees Published: 11th August 2020

Changes are on the way for leasehold law

In England, there are an estimated 4.3 million leasehold homes but the law regarding leasehold and freehold in the UK has been controversial for a long time. Now the Law Commission has proposed a series of changes which will make it easier for people to buy the freehold or extend their lease.

The recommendations will also make it simpler for homeowners to take control of the management of their estate or block of flats, a process known as Right to Manage.

A system called commonhold has been recommended to replace leasehold. This is all part of a planned Government overhaul of housing in the UK and an attempt to tackle the problem of newly built homes being sold as leasehold.



So whether you are looking to extend your lease, buy the freehold or looking to understand the law before you buy a property, this guide will help you find out what the changes could mean for you.



Q: What is the difference between leasehold and freehold? A: If you own the freehold, you own the property and the land it stands on. If you own the leasehold, you do not own the land the property was built on.



As a leaseholder, you rent the land from a freeholder for a number of years, decades or even centuries. A typical period of time is 99 years, although leaseholds of 125 years have become more common. Less than 80 years on a lease can make a property difficult to sell.

Though it is possible to extend the lease, this can be expensive and you will have to pay for legal advice too. Houses are usually freehold, although leasehold has applied to more houses in recent years.

Flats are almost always leasehold and often come with charges to the freeholder or their agents for services, maintenance or ground rent. Obtaining the freehold, particularly for flats, is not always straightforward.



It has also been historically difficult for flat owners to take over the services, repairs, maintenance, improvements, and insurance themselves without buying the freehold.

When there are many different owners in a block with different intentions, it has not been easy for them to group together and buy the freehold.

Another problem leaseholders have run into in recent years is clauses in the lease that mean they have to pay expensive ground rents to the freeholder.

Some of these rents have increased rapidly, even doubling, making them unaffordable for the owner but also difficult to sell. The current proposed reforms are an attempt to address that.

Q: What is commonhold? A: Commonhold properties were introduced by the Leasehold Reform Act 2002 but are still quite rare. Commonhold is a type of communal ownership where a block of flats is divided into freehold units.



Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

