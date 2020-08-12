NN12

Local News Ten of the greatest car movies confirmed for new drive in festival Author: Jonathan Gill Published: 12th August 2020 10:10 Blockbuster line-up of classic driving movies for Bicester Heritage • The very first drive in dedicated cars on screen, on track and on show • Silver screen classics from The Italian Job to Fast & Furious • Epic motor sport homages including Senna, Rush and Oscar winning Le Mans '66 • Tickets to all screenings go on sale at 8am on Friday 14 August 2020

Ten of the best loved driving movies of all times will top the bill at the exciting new The Classic Car Drive In Weekend announced last week.



Created to provide petrol-heads with a Covid-compliant outdoor event in these challenging times, the very first drive in dedicated to cars headlines at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire on 18-20 September 2020.

Two giant drive in cinemas will be at the heart of the innovative festival and, with three screenings every day at 11am, 4pm and 8pm, visitors are being offered an amazing choice between 18 different screenings. Now, with tickets going on general sale from 8am on Friday (14 August), the full programme of epic driving movies has been confirmed for car-loving movie goers to enjoy from the comfort and security of their own vehicle.



These special screenings fire up on Friday morning with a true sixties classic: The Italian Job, the much-loved heist caper starring Michael Caine plus, of course, a trio of patriotically painted Minis. The curtain then comes down on Sunday evening with the action-packed Fast & Furious 7. Marking Paul Walker’s final appearance, the seventh film from the hugely popular street racing series is widely hailed as the multi-billion dollar franchise’s absolute pinnacle.



The choice bridging these two seminal driving movie icons is equally star-studded with Hollywood heroes such as Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise, Burt Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Matt Damon all gracing the two silver screens at the former RAF base in Bicester.



For those who love a car chase there is Gone in 60 Seconds, Smokey and the Bandit and, from more recent times, the multiple Oscar nominated Baby Driver.



What’s more there is an equally outstanding selection of blockbuster motor sport movies, too. For Formula 1 fans, Senna (photo bottom below) and Rush share the afternoon billing on all three days, while Days of Thunder and Talladega Nights: The Ballard of Ricky Bobby both bring the thrills and spills on US-style NASCAR racing to the state-of-the-art LED screens.



The incredible movie roster is completed by Le Mans ’66 (aka Ford v Ferrari) – a much celebrated Academy Award winner from earlier this year (photo top).



The Classic Car Drive In Weekend 'Full Experience' tickets give access to one of these box office films plus the outdoor Classic Car show, or visitors have the option to select the Drive In experience alone. On arrival, cars will be parked up in socially distanced bays. Sound will be provided either via either a dedicated FM radio channel or via pre-sanitised speakers. Covid-compliant food, drink and toilets are also provided.



“Drive in cinemas have become the somewhat unexpected saviours during these strange times and there could be no better way to bring car lovers back together than by the creation of an unmissable Classic Car Drive In Weekend,” enthused show director Bas Bungish.



“At Bicester we will have not one but two of these massive drive in cinemas and we will be screening a stunning selection of mind-blowing car-themed movies. It’s going to be double the delight and a truly memorable experience for all those attending.”



While the power-fuelled movie festival will be the undoubted highlight for many, The Classic Car Drive In Weekend also combines a more traditional classic car show featuring 500+ classic cars on show, a live Bonhams MPH auction, demonstration runs and parades on Bicester Heritage’s track, dealer displays, traders plus a host of enthusiastic car clubs. There really will be something for everyone to savour.



Full Experience show tickets – priced at just £25 for adults and £15 children (aged 5-15) – will automatically give visitors access to one drive in film of their choice as well as all the full show site.



For those looking just to drive in, park up and enjoy a movie, a Film only ticket is also on offer priced at £10 for adults and £7.50 for children.



With numbers restricted to 10,000 over the weekend to guarantee social distancing – and some of the screenings certain to sell-out swiftly ­– visitors are strongly advised not to delay their purchase. Tickets are on general release from 8am on Friday 14 August but a Pre-Sale is already open for those who have already registered online.



For more information and to purchase tickets visit:

