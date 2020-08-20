NN12

Local News First chief executive proposed for North Northamptonshire Author: Gavin Moore Published: 12th August 2020 13:34



Following a national recruitment drive, the North Northamptonshire shadow authority will meet to consider the formal approval of its first chief executive on Thursday, 20 August 2020.



The recommended candidate is Rob Bridge. Rob is currently chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (WHBC).



Leader of the North Northants Shadow Authority, Cllr Russell Roberts, said: "we are extremely pleased to be recommending the appointment of one of the leading Chief Executives in the country.



“We feel that if our recommendation is agreed, Rob will help us to positively shape our North Northamptonshire Council; making it a success for our residents, partners and employees.”



Rob brings a wealth of public sector leadership and finance experience. Prior to his role as chief executive at WHBC, Rob spent eight years as corporate director and chief finance officer at Fenland District Council.



Rob said: “I am both honoured and delighted to have been offered this exciting opportunity to be the first chief executive of the new North Northamptonshire Council.



“While I leave behind a great team at Welwyn Hatfield, I am very much looking forward to my new role – preparing the council for April 2021, and working with the leader, members and partners to ensure staff, residents and businesses are as keen as I am to embrace the opportunities of North Northamptonshire’s exciting future.”



A start date will be decided following the meeting of the shadow authority on 20 August.



There was extensive interest in this role from internal and external candidates, which concluded with a comprehensive assessment day.



