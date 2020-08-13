Statement on recent Covid-19 outbreak in Northampton

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 13th August 2020 09:57

Statement from Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council on recent COVID-19 outbreak in Northampton

“We are working with colleagues at Greencore in Northampton after the discovery of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace. Public Health England Midlands have been providing support to colleagues at Greencore in managing the outbreak. This has been supplemented by support from the local Infection Prevention and Control team and Northampton Borough Council’s environmental health colleagues. It is evident that Greencore has highly effective measures in place and they continue to work extremely hard to exceed the requirements needed to be COVID-19 secure within the workplace.

"Northampton borough has been experiencing a high number of cases over the last 4 weeks and residents and employees have been asked to “act now” to follow additional measures, to avoid a local lockdown or further government intervention.

"Businesses and workplaces have worked alongside Northampton Borough Council and Public Health Northamptonshire to ensure they play a pivotal role in helping employees to understand the risks associated with car sharing, house sharing and sharing crowded areas during breaks or commuting to and from work. They have worked tirelessly in the main to ensure that they are compliant and that workplace procedures are adhered to at all times.

"Individuals must now understand their role in acting responsibly outside of the work environment, to ensure that they protect themselves, their colleagues and those that they socially interact with, especially family and friends. The guidance in the workplace is just as important as outside of work. If individuals do not take responsibility for following the guidance that we have issued, then further intervention and a possible local lockdown will follow. Everyone must be meticulous in following the guidance, especially in social environments where no markers or visual prompts tell you to stay apart, it must become part of our normal and we must all take our individual responsibility seriously.”

