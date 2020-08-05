Northants Police urge vigilance against courier fraud scams

Author: Northants Police Published: 14th August 2020 10:32

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 5 2020, when a woman in her seventies was contacted by a man claiming to be from the ‘Serious Investigation Unit’ in the Metropolitan Police.

Police in Northamptonshire are urging the public to be on their guard against courier scams and to report suspicious phone calls, following an incident near Daventry that led to the arrest of a suspect.

She was told her bank card had been compromised and was initially asked to go to Northampton and by a watch. When she refused, the caller asked her to go to a local post office instead and withdraw a quantity of Euros. An ‘officer’ would then meet her nearby to collect the cash.

The woman collected the cash but her husband became suspicious and contacted police. Officers attended the proposed collection point and a 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

The man has been released under investigation pending further inquiries and detectives are appealing for information. Anyone who has received a similar phone call recently or may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 20000404516.

DC Nicola Langston said: “Fraudsters commonly target older or vulnerable people and they are experts at impersonating people and organisations, including the police.

“They may tell you your money is at risk and that you are helping their investigation if you do as they ask – they rely on you letting your guard down and believing what they say.

“If you believe you have been contacted by a potential fraudster and have not yet reported it, we would encourage you to do so, as any information we can get about how, where and when they are operating may help us with our investigation.

“I would also urge people to help us spread the word about this kind of scam to prevent more people being taken in. Thankfully, on this occasion, someone’s suspicions prevented the theft of several thousand pounds and their prompt action in contacting the police resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

“Remember, a police officer will never ever ask for money under any circumstances and they will also not mind you wanting to ring 101 to verify their details. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.”

If you are approached unexpectedly remember to:

Stop: Taking a moment to think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge:Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect: Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

The police, or your bank, will never ask you to withdraw money or transfer it to a different account. They will also never ask you to reveal your full banking password or PIN.

Confirm requests are genuine by using a known number to contact organisations directly. The police non-emergency number is 101. For your bank, use the number printed on your bank statement or bank card. Use a different phone to make this call whenever possible as fraudsters can keep phone lines open.

