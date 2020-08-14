Northants Covid-19 positive case rate is significantly higher than England average

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 14th August 2020 17:00

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the recent COVID-19 cases, and rates over the period 3- 9 August, show the coronavirus infection rate in the borough of Northampton remains above the national and regional average. Rates in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire are also on an upward trend.

Over the last five weeks there has been an increase in identified positive cases across the county, with 151 residents testing positive since last week’s report. This is the highest week on week number since the beginning of June. More recent data also reveals that numbers are expected to rise even further given the scale and nature of recent outbreaks.

Northampton borough remains a ‘hotspot’ and the rate of infection in Castle Ward and Abington is still at a high level, and the number of positive tests are also high within the borough. Brookside Ward, Delapre and Briar Hill Ward are now also areas of focussed activity, as are Victoria Ward in Wellingborough and the boroughs of Corby and Kettering.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says: “We are now all faced with a continuing upward trend in the infection rate, coupled with an emerging situation at Greencore UK Northampton, which means we need to urgently and collectively take action now across the county to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We urge all of you to continue the safe practices we recommend in the weekly surveillance report, not only in the workplace but also out in the communities you live in.

“It is also essential that if you are concerned you have Coronavirus or experience symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of / change in sense of smell or taste), you book a test. The more people who get tested the better able we are to understand what is driving the increase in cases and how best to reduce the onward spread of the virus.

“If you test positive, you must self-isolate for ten days - do not go to your workplace or to the shops, either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.”

This week residents in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering are being asked to act now and follow local guidance to protect the local community and reduce transmission rates.

Keep 2 metres from others at all times

Limit contact with anyone outside of your household or bubble

If you must meet those outside of your household or bubble, meet in an outdoor space

Do not share items with others outside of your household or bubble

If social distancing at 2 metres is not possible, always use a face covering

Avoid using public transport or car sharing - wear face coverings if you must travel with others

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds each time

Work from home if you can

Tests can be booked online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

