BWT Racing Point Esports Team to Compete in the Global Racing Series

Author: Will Hings Published: 18th August 2020 10:05

Successful Esports programme expands into all-new virtual racing format

BWT Racing Point Esports Team is excited to confirm its entry for the Global Racing Series, created by Gfinity in collaboration with ADMM [Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management].



The Global Racing Series will see eight teams from across motorsport and the broader automotive industry compete for honours on the latest edition of best-selling simulation game Assetto Corsa.



An all-new breed of virtual competition, the Global Racing Series will see teams go head-to-head in a seven-match league system, with each round featuring three race formats – team, relay and sprint.



With V10 single-seater machinery the weapon of choice, echoes of the team’s rich racing heritage is sure to evoke the passion of fans new and old as the lights go out and racing begins.



With a minimum of three drivers per squad, the team’s current roster of Lucas Blakeley and Daniele Haddad will be joined by a new addition, to be confirmed in the coming weeks.



With battle set to commence later this month, the team is already putting in the hours ready to take on this exciting new challenge and aiming to come out fighting!



A Few Words

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director, Commercial and Marketing

“Our Esports programme has gone from strength to strength in recent years and now forms a key pillar of our commercial operations. It’s testament to the hard work that’s gone into making us one of the most competitive outfits on the virtual grid that we’ll be lining up alongside some of the biggest names in automotive for the Global Racing Series, so all credit to the team for their hard work and our thanks to Gfinity and ADMM for the opportunity. We see this is a natural expansion of a programme that continues to grow in popularity and helps us connect with a new audience, so it’s a win-win all round. I’m looking forward to seeing what our guys can do.”



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.