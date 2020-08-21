NN12

>

News

>

Local News Northampton has been added to the government's watchlist as an "Area of Intervention" Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 21st August 2020 13:47 Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health said: “Northampton borough has been experiencing a high number of cases over the last 4 weeks and from today will be added to the government’s watchlist as an “Area of Intervention”. Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health said: “Northampton borough has been experiencing a high number of cases over the last 4 weeks and from today will be added to the government’s watchlist as an “Area of Intervention”.



Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health said: “Northampton borough has been experiencing a high number of cases over the last 4 weeks and from today will be added to the government’s watchlist as an “Area of Intervention”.



“Local testing data shows this spike is significantly influenced by a workplace outbreak at the Greencore Factory. As a result the factory will close voluntarily from today, and most employees and their direct households will be required to isolate at home for two weeks. The government is also introducing regulations to ensure this isolation period is enforceable and anyone leaving isolation without a reasonable excuse prior to the required period ending will be subject to fines.



“This decision has been taken as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in the Borough. We will continue to support Greencore so that they are in a position to re-open as soon as is safe to do so.



“I want to thank local people in Northampton for the collective effort to date to help reduce the spread of the virus. We recognise this is tough for everyone but I would urge you all to keep going and to follow the guidance. This situation illustrates how fragile our position is, and that if we don’t keep continuing to work together to reduce the transmission of the virus, there is a very real possibility that further and stricter intervention measures and a possible local lockdown will follow.”



The current guidance in Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough remains:



Limit contact with others outside of your household or bubble

Work from home if you can

Keep 2 metres from others at all times, use a face covering where you are less than 2 metres apart

Avoid using public transport or car sharing, wear face coverings if you cannot avoid these

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, stay at home, self-isolate and get a test

Avoid meeting those outside of your household or bubble in an indoor space

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds each time

Do not share items with others outside of your household or bubble

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, do not go to work, either work from home or report sick, self-isolate and get a test

Even if you only have mild COVID-19 symptoms, get a test

If you are contacted by test and trace and asked to self-isolate, stay at home for 14 days Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health said: “Northampton borough has been experiencing a high number of cases over the last 4 weeks and from today will be added to the government’s watchlist as an “Area of Intervention”.“Local testing data shows this spike is significantly influenced by a workplace outbreak at the Greencore Factory. As a result the factory will close voluntarily from today, and most employees and their direct households will be required to isolate at home for two weeks. The government is also introducing regulations to ensure this isolation period is enforceable and anyone leaving isolation without a reasonable excuse prior to the required period ending will be subject to fines.“This decision has been taken as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in the Borough. We will continue to support Greencore so that they are in a position to re-open as soon as is safe to do so.“I want to thank local people in Northampton for the collective effort to date to help reduce the spread of the virus. We recognise this is tough for everyone but I would urge you all to keep going and to follow the guidance. This situation illustrates how fragile our position is, and that if we don’t keep continuing to work together to reduce the transmission of the virus, there is a very real possibility that further and stricter intervention measures and a possible local lockdown will follow.”The current guidance in Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough remains: Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.