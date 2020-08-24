  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Hi James - just to say I tried Towcester First for my shopping, and went to Popsy and Peanut and got some lovely toys. "
- Jane Harries
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Northants County Council encourages children to get Back to School safely

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 24th August 2020 11:58
Northamptonshire County Council is supporting a new government campaign to reassure parents and students that schools and colleges are ready for their return next month.Northamptonshire County Council is supporting a new government campaign to reassure parents and students that schools and colleges are ready for their return next month.

 

Northamptonshire County Council is supporting a new government campaign to reassure parents and students that schools and colleges are ready for their return next month.

The campaign #Backtoschoolsafely forms part of the government’s wider Stay Alert campaign, and features newspaper, digital, radio and billboard adverts to showcase a range of new creative approaches to engage parents and students in returning to school.

Public Health England has issued guidance to schools across the UK on protective measures they should implement to be as safe as possible and reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

These measures include staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing, and children remaining in consistent groups, which all contribute to minimising risks.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children, families and education Councillor Fiona Baker said: “We understand that for some there may be apprehension or concern at this time but we want to reassure all students, parents and teachers that we are fully committed to assisting and supporting them with their return to school in September. 

“Schools and colleges across the county have strict protective measures in place and are ready to welcome back children and staff, and get back to what they do best - teaching. Education is crucial for a child’s development and wellbeing, and we endeavour to do everything we can to ensure their return is safe, comfortable and as stress-free as possible.”

More information on returning to school and #Backtoschoolsafely can be found on the county council website.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies