Northants County Council encourages children to get Back to School safely

Northamptonshire County Council is supporting a new government campaign to reassure parents and students that schools and colleges are ready for their return next month.

The campaign #Backtoschoolsafely forms part of the government’s wider Stay Alert campaign, and features newspaper, digital, radio and billboard adverts to showcase a range of new creative approaches to engage parents and students in returning to school.

Public Health England has issued guidance to schools across the UK on protective measures they should implement to be as safe as possible and reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

These measures include staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing, and children remaining in consistent groups, which all contribute to minimising risks.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children, families and education Councillor Fiona Baker said: “We understand that for some there may be apprehension or concern at this time but we want to reassure all students, parents and teachers that we are fully committed to assisting and supporting them with their return to school in September.

“Schools and colleges across the county have strict protective measures in place and are ready to welcome back children and staff, and get back to what they do best - teaching. Education is crucial for a child’s development and wellbeing, and we endeavour to do everything we can to ensure their return is safe, comfortable and as stress-free as possible.”

More information on returning to school and #Backtoschoolsafely can be found on the county council website.