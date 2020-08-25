What the planning permission revolution means for Towcester

Author: Craig Bees Published: 25th August 2020

Big changes on the way for UK towns.

It’s been a long time coming but now, 72 years after the Town & Country Planning Act of 1947 came into force, the current Conservative Government has announced changes that will effectively end planning permission.

The 1947 Act meant that no property could be built without the approval of the local authority (in the Towcester area that meant South Northants District Council) but this is now being replaced by Westminster governed ‘Zoning Commissions’.

The anticipated reform will give presumptive building rights to any piece of land outside areas of outstanding natural beauty, green belt and national parks.

The principles of the planning rule changes mean land will be divided into three classes: 1st for growth, 2nd for protection and 3rd for renewal. Anyone applying for planning permission to develop homes, offices and shops on land zoned for growth will automatically be granted planning permission; whilst land zoned for renewal planning permission will be granted in principle while Government officers perform checks.

Local authorities have until 2024 to designate areas for the three classes which, once agreed, mean planning departments will have little or no say over individual applications that fit the rules.

Interestingly, these changes come on top of new planning regulations coming into force this September which gives implied rights to demolish any office building and replace with a block of flats, and the right to build extra floors/storeys on your home.

A major motive behind the changes is to make the planning process quicker, less expensive and less likely to be held up by special ‘interest’ groups.

My concern is that the new planning rules do not turn shops or redundant space into new 21st century ghettos. An RICS report in 2018 showed a massive difference between the conversion of office blocks with planning permission and those without. What was interesting is that only one in five properties met the national space standards, a non-legally binding suggestion on the minimum size of home, minimum dimensions of bedrooms, natural light, storage & floor to ceiling height, whilst three in four of office block conversions that did obtain planning permission met the standard.

Worst case scenario is that the planning changes become a charter for cowboy builders or developers.

But what does this all mean for Towcester homeowners and Towcester landlords? In my opinion, one of the most important factors holding back the Towcester property market is the lack of new properties and, when there are, the lack of infrastructure surrounding them.

Fact: since 1995, only 1,917 properties have been built in Towcester.

Like all things, the devil is in the detail. Towcester residents and business owners agree that the town needs to build more homes to keep up with its growing population and the fact that people are living longer. This new planning system should lead to more housebuilding, which in turn would increase the supply of property for those trying to get on the property ladder.

Also, the proposed legislation is the new ‘First Homes’ scheme, which would allow key workers, first time buyers and people who live or work in the Towcester area to purchase their new home at 30% less than its market value and, when they come to sell it, the 30% discount would be passed on to the new buyer (if they also meet the criteria).

With regard to what can be built and where, Towcester people will get a chance to have their say up until 2024 when the zoning rules are drawn up. But once the zoning has been established, then ‘nimbyism’ will become a thing of the past and hopefully we can construct the Towcester homes we are proud of for our children and all future generations.

Be very interested to hear your thoughts on this matter.

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

