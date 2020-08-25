NN12

Author: Miranda Wixon Published: 25th August 2020 12:28 Could COVID19 have found a cure for loneliness in South Northants?



Cast your mind back to the world before COVID19 to a country where 1 in 5 people live in poverty and over 7000 people in South Northamptonshire lived with food insecurity where they were worrying about what they are going to eat or feed their family. Teachers were giving hungry children food from their own pockets and attainment of educational goals were lower than the national average. Rural populations presented above average statistics for rural poverty and elderly people were isolated with higher levels of dementia.



Then came lock down. Parishes were galvanised into action when a lone voice of a volunteer for FareShare/SOFEA in Milton Keynes contacted every parish to ask if they needed food. SOFEA (South Oxfordshire Food and Educational Alliance) promised to support Miranda Wixon, one of their volunteers living in Blakesley, who asked them if they were happy to support emergency larders in South Northamptonshire, mirroring the ones that they were running in Oxfordshire.



From 1 April to end of August 2020 over 17,000 food boxes were delivered to 74 villages by 500 volunteers working with 20 local charities. The key to the service was the volunteers. People came forward coordinated by the parish councils and local food activists to go door to door in their villages to find out who needed food either due to not being able to get access to food or able to afford food. Just under 2000 people were highlighted and each week boxes were delivered of store cupboard items to assist people to stay safe and well at home.



The key to the effectiveness of the Community Larders which were based at Blakesley, Brackley, Bugbrooke, Middleton Cheney, Nether Heyford, Old Stratford, Roade and Towcester was the weekly contact with people on the doorstep receiving their boxes.



“I thought that no one cared about us old folk, until my volunteer came each week with my box. Now I know they care” Mrs L, Litchborough



The fear of the Coronavirus came after many have experienced months, if not years of isolation. The knock on the door from neighbours during the lock down broke the familiar cycle of misery. The short interaction on a regular basis gave meaningful contact and attachment to their community.



“Loneliness is harming our society. Your kindness is the best cure.” Rachel Reeves



It is too early to be able to analyse the outcomes of the kindness and action of the 500 volunteers in South Northamptonshire but it is expected to have far reaching and positive effects on the people living there. In 2010 PLOS magazine published a report showing that strong social contact achieves 50% less chances of death. Age UK have recently published well being indices for older people where participation in the community rated the highest factor.



The SOFEA community larder was the conduit for mobilising huge numbers of people together to think about how food is vital to peoples health and can start conversations that join people together with one shared experience.



“Over the centuries, the county has looked on as Parliament has faced historic decisions. Even in the most challenging of times, we have pulled together and put our duty above all else.” Andrea Leadsom



SOFEA has now closed the Emergency Community Larder as the country adjusts to the new normal post lockdown and more people are now going out to source their own food. The charity remains committed to reducing food waste, helping to prevent food insecurity and to find meaningful work to those disaffected in the work place. Never has there been a more important time to focus on the place of food in our post lock down world.



South Northamptonshire has demonstrated how pulling together and doing our duty to each other has made our communities safer, healthier and happier.





