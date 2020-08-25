September is preparedness month - celebrates its sixth year

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 25th August 2020 14:27

Since 2015, Northamptonshire County Council and other local partners have been involved in the #30days30waysUK campaign which aims to inspire and empower people to be ready and better prepared for a wide range of risks and their consequences, such as flooding, fire and power cuts.

Since 2015, Northamptonshire County Council and other local partners have been involved in the #30days30waysUK campaign which aims to inspire and empower people to be ready and better prepared for a wide range of risks and their consequences, such as flooding, fire and power cuts.

Throughout September, a daily preparedness theme is shared on social media through the hashtag #30days30waysUK linking to information and trusted resources by NCC and partner organisations, including Northants Police and other emergency, health and voluntary services.

#30days30waysUK aims to encourage Northants residents to “be prepared not scared”, first by being informed through community risk registers and signing up for warnings. Second, by connecting to national and local resources and third, by inspiring personal and collective action to build capacities from the ground up for better individual and community preparedness and resilience.

This year more than ever, with the launch of the #NorthantsTogether campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic, we feel it is important to continue to build upon this community spirit and get people prepared for any kind of emergency.

Joanne Maddams and Monika Al-Mufti, co-founders of the campaign, said: “These are unprecedented times that highlight the importance of personal and community preparedness and resilience. As we collectively continue to control the spread of Covid-19 and deal with its wide-ranging impacts, other risks remain.

“There is a lot of excellent information and resources nationwide to help people to be better informed and prepared for all kinds of emergencies. Resilience is a culture of preparedness and there are small and easy steps everyone can take for their health and safety and that of their family, friends and neighbours.

“We are excited to once again share many inspiring preparedness messages and stories in addition to brilliant resources along with colleagues from across the UK every day during ‘September is Preparedness Month’. Never before has there been a more important time to communicate risk in a positive, constructive and empowering way.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.