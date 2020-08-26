Northamptonshire County Council launches third Community Flood Resilience Pathfinder Project

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 26th August 2020 09:00

Northamptonshire County Council has launched the third Community Flood Resilience Pathfinder project, allowing communities to apply for support to help reduce the likelihood of surface water flooding (also commonly known as ‘flash’ flooding).

The scheme was first launched in 2014 and this year communities get another chance to apply for the project following two previously successful phases.

The project aims to help another 30 communities, which can be based in urban, suburban or rural settings, and can be residential or commercial or a combination of both.

As the autumn and winter months approach, bringing with them much wetter weather, the very familiar risk of flooding arises once again. Communities are currently being invited by the council to submit a basic application explaining how the initiative could be of benefit to them.

The successful applicants would need to identify community members willing to become flood wardens, and someone to act as the main point of contact for their area. For larger districts and parishes, it is possible to divide into further, smaller ‘community areas’ to facilitate better local management of flood risks.

In return for joining the scheme, communities will benefit from the undertaking of a flood risk and mitigation survey by civil engineers, plus support in developing community action plans and long-term solutions. The project includes training for community members who wish to become flood wardens or otherwise get involved in flood risk management in their area. There is also some funding available to help communities implement flood management solutions.

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for Highways and Place, said: “This year has seen communities across Northamptonshire and the rest of the world rally together to face up to the public health threat coronavirus. The support networks which have been built across communities during this difficult time have proven that when we work together we can face any type of risk.

“With this newly rekindled sense of community spirit there is hope that many communities will continue to work together to manage future risks - including flooding. As the months grow wetter and darker, flooding becomes more prominent and the Community Flood Resilience Pathfinder project will enable us all to work together in mitigating these risks.”

The money for the initiative has been made available from the Anglian Northern Regional Flood and Coastal Committee and follows on from the initial Pathfinder project, which was launched six years ago.

To be eligible for the Community Resilience Pathfinder a community must:

be within Northamptonshire

have had some experience of surface water flooding

have community members signed up to support the project

Any community can apply, with the scheme aimed at geographical areas. These can be villages, residents’ groups, industrial estates or a group of town centre businesses.

To apply go to the Flood Toolkit website. Alternatively, for more information send an email to floodpathfinder@northamptonshire.gov.uk.

