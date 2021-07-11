NN12

Local News Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2021 selling fast - bookings double as Silverstone fans secure their tickets Author: Katie Tyler Published: 27th August 2020 09:07 2019 BGP Crowd celebrating with Lewis at the end of the race 2019 BGP Crowd celebrating with Lewis at the end of the race

Silverstone has experienced a surge in sales for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2021 (9 – 11 July 2021*) as motorsport fans demonstrate their passion for the sport by committing to attend the race next July. The volume of tickets sold for 2021, coupled with those tickets rolled over from 2020, has resulted in more than double the number of Silverstone fans having booked their place at the event compared to the same time in previous years.



Over 70% of fans who had booked tickets for 2020 retained their tickets for 2021 and, with record ticket sales over the recent two event weekends, some grandstand seats have now sold out with other popular locations close to reaching capacity. In fact, Club grandstand, which offers views of the start and finish straight as well as the last corner and podium is at over 90% capacity with less than 400 seats available.



New for 2021 are the launch and after parties which are being held in a purpose-built trackside facility and offer fans the opportunity to carry on enjoying the event once the action on the track is over. These parties have limited capacity and tickets are selling fast.



The British and 70th Anniversary Formula 1 Grand Prix events took place at Silverstone behind closed doors in August and were watched on TV by record numbers. UK based viewers for the British Grand Prix were up 24% on last year and the coverage was enjoyed by a total of 39.1 million people around the world with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix watched by a slightly lower but still impressive 36.3 million.



Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, commented “We are extremely encouraged to see that, despite the uncertain summer we have all experienced and the fact the event is still 10 months away, the passion for our sport and the desire to attend live events is very much still alive. We are already planning for 2021 and looking forward to putting on a great show for our loyal and passionate fans next July.”



Tickets for the FORMULA 1 BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2021 which takes place from 9 – 11 July 2021* are available from £79pp, children aged under 11 are free. For further information, or to book tickets, visit www.silverstone.co.uk