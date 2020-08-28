Northampton remains Area of Intervention as new positives cases fall

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 28th August 2020 21:34

Northampton’s COVID-19 positive case rate has fallen since last week but the borough remains an ‘Area of Intervention.’ Northampton’s COVID-19 positive case rate has fallen since last week but the borough remains an ‘Area of Intervention.’

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the recent COVID-19 cases and rates over the period 17- 23 August 2020, shows cases have decreased in the last week but remain high compared to June, with 161 residents testing positive since last week’s report.

This week the county as a whole is showing a decrease in numbers of residents who have tested positive but still remains significantly higher compared to the England rate. Corby, Kettering and South Northamptonshire are showing an upward trend.

The largest numbers of related outbreaks are in care homes, followed by the workplace.

The Greencore UK Northampton factory remains closed to the majority of the workforce and certain employees and their direct households continue to isolate at home for two weeks. The Department of Health and Social Care Secretary is to introduce regulations to ensure that this self-isolation period is legally enforced. Anyone who leaves isolation prior to the two- week period ending, without reasonable excuse, will be subject to fines.

Employees are being supported by the local Public Health team and contact is being made to ensure that anyone needing assistance with food or medication is supported.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says:

“Whilst case numbers in Northampton have dropped over the last week it remains that the COVID-19 positive cases across the county have increased over the last seven weeks. This means that all Northamptonshire residents must remain vigilant.

“We urge all of you to continue the safe practices we recommend in the weekly surveillance report, not only in the workplace but also out in the communities you live in.

“It is also essential that if you are concerned you have Coronavirus or experience symptoms; a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you book a test. The more people who get tested the better able we are to understand what is driving the increase in cases and how best to reduce the onward spread of the virus.”

Northampton borough continues to be an ‘Area of Intervention,’ ranking at the highest level on the Government watch list and meaning local resources are boosted by national-level support. It also means a range of measures can be enforced including closing businesses and outdoor public areas and cancelling events.

Keep 2 metres from others at all times

Limit contact with anyone outside of your household or bubble

If you must meet those outside of your household or bubble, meet in an outdoor space

Do not share items with others outside of your household or bubble

If social distancing at 2 metres is not possible, always use a face covering

Avoid using public transport or car sharing - wear face coverings if you must travel with others

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds each time

Work from home if you can

This week residents in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering continue to be required to act now and follow local guidance to protect the local community and reduce transmission rates.

Tests

Ttesting kits can also be ordered subject to availability. Or can be booked online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.