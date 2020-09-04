Corby and Kettering on Areas of Concern - Change to Northampton too

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 4th September 2020 15:20

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says: “We have increased testing to one of the highest reporting levels nationally which has enabled us to identify where there are more cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The boroughs of Corby and Kettering are marked on the Government COVID-19 watch list as ‘areas of concern,’ as Northampton is moved from an ‘area of intervention’ to an ‘area of enhanced support.’

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the recent COVID-19 cases and rates over the period 24- 30 August, shows 145 residents have tested positive since last week.

The county as a whole is showing a decrease in the rates of positive cases but still remains significantly higher compared to the England rate. Corby, Kettering and East and South Northamptonshire are currently showing an upward trend.

More recent data shows a significant increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus in the boroughs of Corby and Kettering, particularly in the 20-29-year-old age groups.

The current rates mean that central government is closely monitoring the situation in the three areas; Northampton, Corby and Kettering, and is seeking assurance on action being taken locally.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says:

“We have increased testing to one of the highest reporting levels nationally which has enabled us to identify where there are more cases of the coronavirus in the county.

“It is essential that if you are concerned you have Coronavirus or experience symptoms; a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you book a test. The more people who get tested the better able we are to understand what is driving the increase in cases and how best to reduce the onward spread of the virus.

“In Corby, we know that around a half of the positive cases are linked back to known outbreaks or exposures within workplaces. In Kettering, the cases are not generally linked to outbreaks, but appear more dispersed in the community.

“It does also appear that youngsters in the age range between 20- 29 age and are showing an increase in positive cases. They tend to be more social, to mix more, play sports and have active social lives. In Northampton, cases are also highest in the younger adult population, but the range is wider, with 20-39-year olds accounting for the most cases.

“We are focusing our efforts towards communicating to these young adults and urging them to protect themselves and their older loved ones and adhere to the guidelines.”

Keep 2 metres from others at all times

Limit contact with anyone outside of your household or bubble

If you must meet those outside of your household or bubble, meet in an outdoor space

Do not share items with others outside of your household or bubble

If social distancing at 2 metres is not possible, always use a face covering



Avoid using public transport or car sharing - wear face coverings if you must travel with others

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds each time

Work from home if you can

This week residents in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering continue to be required to act now and follow local guidance to protect the local community and reduce transmission rates.

Tests can be booked online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.