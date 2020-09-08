Local Marketers Win CIM South East Region Unsung Hero Award 2020

Author: Sharon French Published: 8th September 2020 09:44

Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) announced the winners of their annual regional Volunteer of the Year Awards. Local business owners, Sharon French from Towcester and Justin Willett from Buckingham, have been jointly named as the 2020 Unsung Hero of the Year for the South East region. Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) announced the winners of their annual regional Volunteer of the Year Awards. Local business owners, Sharon French from Towcester and Justin Willett from Buckingham, have been jointly named as the 2020 Unsung Hero of the Year for the South East region.

Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) announced the winners of their annual regional Volunteer of the Year Awards. Local business owners, Sharon French from Towcester and Justin Willett from Buckingham, have been jointly named as the 2020 Unsung Hero of the Year for the South East region.

This win is driven by Sharon and Justin’s enthusiastic delivery of the CIM South East’s events strategy, which has seen the delivery of a bespoke events programme for the Milton Keynes and Buckingham area since they took over the group’s leadership in 2011.

As volunteers they have worked tirelessly alongside their day jobs to deliver quarterly marketing events which have provided engagement, networking and learning opportunities for the broader North Buckinghamshire marketing community.

Sharon French, Director at Evolve Marketing says’ ‘A lovely surprise - it’s fantastic to have our behind the scenes efforts recognised by this award.’

Justin Willett, MD of The Business Marketing Company echoes this adding ‘As Milton Keynes sits on the edge of the South East region, we’ve been happy to plug the gap in the market for value added marketing events over the past 9 years. And we look forward to resuming in person events programme in the new year.’

To find out more about the CIM events in Milton Keynes visit the events page at https://www.cim.co.uk/events/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.