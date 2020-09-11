  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Farmers Market Continues to Grow

Author: Nick Holder Published: 7th September 2020 09:10
The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th September 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

For yet another month after the restart, we are expecting even more new stalls to come to the September market, with new arrivals interested along with the return of existing stall holders, and hot and cold food available too.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We can get late additions to the vendors who come and sell their products, so it helps to get the very latest information.

Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
